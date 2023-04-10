Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,443 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

