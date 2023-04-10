Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Seele-N has a market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,995.94 or 1.00054511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00323399 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,499,832.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.