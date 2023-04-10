Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Seven & i Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.