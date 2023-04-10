Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,536. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.