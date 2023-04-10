Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,503. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

