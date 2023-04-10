Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $90.69. 57,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $98.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

