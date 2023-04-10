Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

LON MOTR opened at GBX 134.75 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.61 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.38.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.