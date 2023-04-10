Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,300 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,002,008. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

