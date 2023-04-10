Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,060,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

