Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.64. 57,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

