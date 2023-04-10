Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 79,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,275. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

