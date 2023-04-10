Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 23,508 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,478,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

