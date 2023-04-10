Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.54. 32,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,727. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

