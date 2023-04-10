Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMPL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

