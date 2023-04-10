Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

