Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $2.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity at Skillz

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

