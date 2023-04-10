Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $2.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.
Several research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Insider Activity at Skillz
In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Skillz Price Performance
Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
