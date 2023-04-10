Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $2.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity at Skillz

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skillz Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

