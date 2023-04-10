SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in SLM by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after buying an additional 1,037,901 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

