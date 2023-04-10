SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Up 0.5%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €19.26 ($20.93) and last traded at €19.26 ($20.93). 51 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.16 ($20.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.86. The stock has a market cap of $495.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

