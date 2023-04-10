Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $202,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,872 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in IDACORP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

