Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,569 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 53,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 483,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

EMR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. 547,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

