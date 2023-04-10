Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. 894,808 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.