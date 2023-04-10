Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:SVIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 11th. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SVIIU stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVIIU. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

