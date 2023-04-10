ssv.network Price Hits $35.37 (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $35.37 or 0.00121584 BTC on major exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $391.76 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

