Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.58. 3,101,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,449. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after buying an additional 936,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

