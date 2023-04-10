Stifel Nicolaus Cuts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$181.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$181.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSPOF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

WSP Global Trading Up 2.3 %

WSPOF opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $131.08.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

