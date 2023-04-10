Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

