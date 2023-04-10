StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.