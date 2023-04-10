StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

CMCT stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -30.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

