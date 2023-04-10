StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

