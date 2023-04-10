StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.98.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
