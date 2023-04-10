StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.26.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
