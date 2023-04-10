StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

