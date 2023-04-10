StockNews.com Downgrades Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

GCBC stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.25. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $114,522. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.