StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DTEA stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.