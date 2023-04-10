StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

