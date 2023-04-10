StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

XIN stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

