Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $88.93 million and $7.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.25 or 0.06381202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,968,739 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.