Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $12.68 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $832,611.02 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

