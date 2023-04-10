Sun Communities (SUI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) recently:

4/10/2023 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $168.00.

3/31/2023 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2023 – Sun Communities had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $140.41. The stock had a trading volume of 275,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

