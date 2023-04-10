SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.
