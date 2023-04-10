Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 24,085 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,999 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Adobe worth $323,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.20. The stock had a trading volume of 526,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,910. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.87 and a 200-day moving average of $336.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

