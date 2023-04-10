Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $280.80 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248,471 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $280,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after buying an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

HDB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.76. 149,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.