Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $462.39 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 3.41% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $462,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.95. 76,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

