Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 106,024 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,906,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,024 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for about 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $628,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $131.30. 208,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

