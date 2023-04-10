Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752,542 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Infosys worth $149,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,355. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

