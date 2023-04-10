Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $330.38 million and $43.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 250,361,316 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

