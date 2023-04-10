TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $210.87 million and $7.07 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,623,442 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,026,394 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

