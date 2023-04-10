Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $185.06

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $185.06, but opened at $179.94. Tesla shares last traded at $177.86, with a volume of 18,596,549 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.