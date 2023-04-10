Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXT opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.