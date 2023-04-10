TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 9,518 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 22.1 %

About TG Therapeutics

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.90. 7,945,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,113. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.07.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

