The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.16. 291,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.91. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.