The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Hershey by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,344. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

